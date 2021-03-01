Khashoggi’s fiancée says Saudi crown prince should be punished “without delay”

Left: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 14, 2019. Right: A demonstrator holds a poster picturing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and a lightened candle during a gathering outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, on October 25, 2018. (Photos by Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP, Yasin AKGUL / AFP via Getty Images)

ANKARA (NewsNation Now) — The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi called on Monday for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be punished after a U.S. intelligence report found he had approved the killing.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post criticising Saudi policies, was killed and dismembered by a team linked to the crown prince in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

A U.S. intelligence report on Friday found the prince had approved the killing, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved – but not Prince Mohammed himself. The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, rejected the report’s findings.

“It is essential that the crown prince… should be punished without delay,” Hatice Cengiz said on Twitter. “If the crown prince is not punished, it will forever signal that the main culprit can get away with murder which will endanger us all and be a stain on our humanity.”

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday imposed a visa ban on some Saudis believed to be involved in the Khashoggi killing and placed sanctions on others that would freeze their U.S. assets and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.

Asked about criticism of Washington for not sanctioning Prince Mohammed directly, Biden said an announcement would be made on Monday, but did not provide details, while a White House official suggested no new steps were expected.

“Starting with the Biden administration, it is vital for all world leaders to ask themselves if they are prepared to shake hands with a person whose culpability as a murderer has been proven,” Cengiz said.

NewsNation also talked about his time in Turkey— it has been widely reported that he was at the embassy to get his papers to marry another woman, Ms. Cengiz. In addition, the conversation explores why she believes Khashoggi was targeted and details their previous discussion about the Saudi royal family.

“I’m not asking about revenge,” said his widow. “We need together, all of us, to put to the pressure to save people’s life. Jamal is not here, but we all can continue with his message, with his mission, and this is my duty now, and I will go on with this.”



Reuters contributed to this story. Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans.