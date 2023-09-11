Kim Jong Un believed to be traveling to Russia in luxury train

(NewsNation) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s trip to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin is shrouded in secrecy.

His travel plans haven’t been confirmed by either country, but it would be the leader’s first trip since the pandemic. The last time he left the country was in 2019 to meet then-President Trump. Kim’s preferred mode of transportation is by train, and it’s expected he’ll ride the rails on his visit with Putin.

Kim inherited the private family train from his father and grandfather. Life aboard the luxurious train stands in contrast with North Korea’s stark poverty.

Although details about the vehicle are kept secret, the world has seen glimpses of life on board over the years.

The green train with a yellow stripe was seen traveling within the past 24 hours, likely going 425 miles from Pyongyang to Vladivostok, Russia. Once the train crosses into Russia, it’s believed his crew will need to change the train’s wheels to fit on Russian rails. The task could take several hours.

Security is the train’s number one feature. It’s said to have a security train in front of and behind the North Korean leader’s train.

That train is made up of 90 cars and moves slowly compared to trains across the world. Top speeds reach about 40 mph. That’s, in part, because of the 21 bulletproof cabins, which include bedrooms, conference rooms and dining cars. They are outfitted with modern conveniences like flat-screen TVs, computers and satellite phones.

Passengers can be serenaded by female conductors, while seated in their unique, pink leather sofas. They also can request fresh lobster, French wines and other delicacies.

Kim’s dad died of a heart attack on the train in 2011. It was the only way he traveled, as he was afraid to fly.

A mock train, including some original furniture, is said to be at Kim Jong II’s burial site.

While his son, Kim Jong Un has flown, he mostly travels by train, including his 2018 trip to China, his 2019 trip to meet Trump and his 2019 visit with Putin.