FILE – This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech during a parliament in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sept. 8, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not make public appearances for over a month, fueling speculation about his health, according to multiple media outlets.

Business Insider reports that Kim was “out of the spotlight” for 36 days, before being photographed Monday at a meeting of the central military commission of the ruling Workers’ Party. Kim presided over the meeting, Reuters reported, where he pledged to expand military drills and “beef up” the country’s readiness for war.

State media outlet Korean Central News Agency reported that participants of the central military commission’s meeting “discussed in depth the major military and political tasks for 2023 and the long-term issues concerning the orientation for army building,”

Kim’s break from the public eye went on for almost as long as his longest one ever, Insider said. That was back in 2014, when Kim was not seen for 40 days. Questions about his health started again this year when Kim missed a crucial Politburo meeting Sunday, The Economic Times reported.

According to the Korea Herald, this comes as North Korea reportedly prepares for a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of its armed forces on Wednesday.

North Korean troops have been seen on commercial satellite imagery practicing in formation in Pyongyang, according to Reuters. South Korea has said it was monitoring increased related activities.

As the Associated Press reports, South Korea’s security worries have risen since North Korea test-fired dozens of missiles in 2022. This includes potentially nuclear-capable ones designed to strike targets in South Korea and the U.S.

After U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States would increase its deployment of advanced military assets to the Korean Peninsula, North Korea said it is prepared to counter these military moves with “the most overwhelming nuclear force.”

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.