King Charles III to address queen’s death on television

(NewsNation) — King Charles III will address the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during a televised address Friday.

It may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came June 2, 1953 — 16 months after her Feb. 6, 1952 accession, upon the death of her father, King George VI.

“It could take up to a year. This hasn’t happened for a long time, 70 years now. So I think they’re working through the principles,” Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “There’s a lot of protocol.”

The queen’s death launched “Operation Unicorn,” a contingency plan included in “Operation London Bridge” that lays out protocols and rituals for what will happen next.

Titled “Operation London Bridge,” the plan reportedly lists what will happen in the United Kingdom following the monarch’s death.

Elizabeth’s first-born released a statement Thursday that the royal family is mourning the loss of “a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.”

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he added. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Charles’ speech will broadcast at 6 p.m. U.K. time, according to the Operation London Bridge plans.