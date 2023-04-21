Kirby: No decision on evacuating US personnel from Sudan

(NewsNation) — Even after renewed fighting overnight in Sudan, the White House’s national security spokesperson said a decision has not been made on whether to evacuate U.S. diplomats from the country.

However, John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters Friday the country wants to be “ready for that eventuality.”

At Biden’s direction, the military is “pre-positioning additional capabilities nearby in case they’re needed,” Kirby said.

The situation in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, is still tense, Kirby stressed as he advised any Americans in the country to “take care of themselves” and find shelter.

“This is not the time to be moving around the country,” he said. “It is not a safe environment there at all.”

The U.S. Africa Command, Department of Defense, and State Department are monitoring the situation, Kirby said.

What U.S. officials would like to see, Kirby said, is an end to the fighting and for both sides to abide by ceasefires — although “unfortunately” that has not been happening, he added.

Reuters contributed to this story.