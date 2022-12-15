London slingshot ride crashes, leaves riders stranded

(NewsNation) — Shocking video out of London shows a slingshot ride snapping, leaving two riders trapped.

It happened Wednesday night at the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.

Seconds after the passengers boarded the ride, you can see the cable snap. According to multiple sources, both passengers are okay.

“The bungee cords, trust me are not supposed to detach or break,” Ken Martin, a safety analyst and consultant, told NewsNation. “They can be dangerous. But unless you do something stupid, they’re not dangerous.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a thriller ride like this malfunction.

“We’re killing, completely, too many people every year. Earlier this year in March, a 15-year-old boy was killed after he fell off the drop tower. Could that have happened to this bungee? Well, yes.”

Martin says a solution is amusement ride oversight, calling it limited not only in the United States, but around the world.

“We need a set of regulations that covers everything civil and criminal. I’ve been a long standing advocate of people being charged criminally in these incidents,” Martin said.