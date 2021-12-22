London Zoo animals open Christmas presents

(NewsNation Now) — Christmas celebrations are in full swing at London Zoo, where this week resident gorillas and lions opened their gifts.

London Zoo shared a video Wednesday of its Asiatic lions opening boxes of goodies including spices and Western lowland gorillas opening boxes of vegetables.

“Gorillas Alika, Gernot, Mjukuu and Effie are always keen to clean their plates of all the festive veg at Christmas – they loved digging into their presents to find juicy carrots and tasty Brussels sprouts,” head zookeeper Dan Simmonds said.

While lioness Arya carefully picked up her gifts and carried them off to play with later, Bhanu opened his all at once, rolling around in the boxes to release his favorite seasonal scents – nutmeg and cinnamon.