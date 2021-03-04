Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued

GISBORNE, New Zealand (NewsNation Now) — A severe 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand early Friday, prompting a tsunami warning.

New Zealand government’s seismic monitor Geonet pegged the quake that hit east of North Island are around 3 a.m. local time at a magnitude of 7.2, with a depth of 58 miles (94 km). It’s triggered tsunami warnings, with waves that could potentially reach within 180 miles (300 kilometers) of its epicenter, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Authorities are advising residents in the coastal areas to move immediately to high ground.

“Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can,” the National Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially pegged the quake that hit east of North Island at around 3 a.m. local time as a 7.3, but then revised it down to 6.9. It is common for magnitudes to vary between seismological institutes in the early hours after an earthquake.

More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet’s website, with 282 people describing the shaking as “severe” and 75 saying it was “extreme.” Most others described it as light.

The closest major city to the epicenter is Gisborne, with a population of about 35,500 residents. People near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay were told to evacuate.

Last month, a powerful undersea earthquake struck north of New Zealand, prompting tsunami warnings in parts of the region.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean. The largest earthquake in the region was a magnitude 7.7 in May 1995, according to the USGS.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.