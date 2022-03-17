Mexico crime wave brings warning for spring breakers

(NewsNation) — People who have travel plans south of the border over spring break are being warned they could find themselves victims of an escalation of crime.

The State Department reissued a travel advisory for Mexico after a U.S. consulate was shut down amid violence this week.

Just days ago across the Texas border, gunfire broke out between the Mexican military and gang members on the streets of Nuevo Laredo after the arrest of a high-profile cartel leader on border patrol’s most wanted criminals list. The violence shutting down the U.S. consulate and two international bridges.

Also this week, skeletal remains were found on a Cancun beach in the middle of the hotel zone.

Within the last 24 hours, the U.S. State Department issued a new travel advisory telling Americans to stay away from five Mexican states — Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero and Tamaulipas — citing organized crime, including armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, gun battles and murder.

“Even with these alerts, I’m not going to let that change my travel plans,” said former FBI Special Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, “I still want to enjoy but I know how to enjoy safely … and I’m going to take all those measures.”

Coffindaffer actually has plans to be in Mexico soon. She says for those, like her, who already had a vacation booked, you just have to be vigilant.

According to Coffindaffer, the large hotels and beautiful resorts are very safe. Where people get in trouble is they go out on their own, they rent a car or they otherwise go to see the country because they want to get the true feel of Mexico.

Her advice is to book excursions through your hotel and reputable companies. Don’t wear flashy jewelry and always follow the buddy system.

“So often people maybe meet somebody interesting, want to go to a different place than the rest of the group, and they separate,” she said. “So that is just putting yourself in harm’s way.”

Late last year, gunmen stormed the beach at the Hyatt in Quintana and killed two suspected drug dealers— injuring four American tourists in the attack.

Some of the most popular tourist spots — places such as Cabo San Lucas and Cancun — are not included in the new travel advisory. But they are on a list that Americans are encouraged to reconsider visiting.