Missing sub passenger has ‘spirit of exploration’: Friend

(NewsNation) — Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British businessman, is one of the passengers aboard the missing submersible that was on its way to visit the wreck site of the Titanic. His friend describes him as “the quintessential British explorer.”

“Hamish is just the kind of person that if he were born several centuries ago, he would have been going to the South Pole, you know, one of those expeditions or sailing around the world to discover new lands. He’s a he’s an explorer, and very much a people person,” said Harding’s friend and retired fighter pilot Colonel Terry Virts.

Virts joins “NewsNation Now” to talk about Harding as a massive search continues for the deep-sea vessel before time runs out.

“I think they’re probably stuck at the bottom of the ocean. You know, that’s what we’re hoping that they can be found and somehow unentangled,” Virts said.

Harding holds three Guinness World Records, including the longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel. In March 2021, he dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench, and in June 2022, he went to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

Clarifying that wasn’t an expert on the matter, Virts added, “I would think that had they gone to the surface, the vessel has that automatic system, it gets rid of weight, and it floats up. Had they done that, I think the airplanes would have found them or the boats would have found them with radar or visually.”