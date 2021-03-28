Multiple wounded in stabbing at Vancouver-area library, suspect in custody, police say

Police personnel respond to a crime scene at the Lynn Valley Main Library, where police said multiple people were stabbed by a suspect who was later taken into custody, in the Lynn Valley neighbourhood of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

OTTAWA (Reuters) — Multiple people were wounded in a stabbing at a public library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and one suspect, who apparently acted alone, was taken into custody, Canadian police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said “multiple victims” were stabbed inside and outside the North Vancouver Library and that one suspect had been taken in custody.

It “appears this was a lone suspect,” the RCMP said on Twitter, adding that it was still looking for “potential additional victims”.

Amy Robertson of B.C. Emergency Health Services said six people were taken to the hospital and that she was unable to release details on their condition, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) reported.

“We were driving up … and there was a woman right beside her car with a 7-year-old boy, multiple stab wounds and bleeding profusely … She said it was a random stabber who was running down the street,” a witness who gave his name as Steve told Canada’s Global News.

