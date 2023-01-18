New Zealand prime minister Ardern will not seek reelection

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the media after participating in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (Reuters) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek reelection and plans to stand down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement on Thursday.

A general election would be held on Oct. 14, she added.

“While I won’t be contesting the election, I know the issues that impact New Zealanders most will remain the focus of the government through this year and into the election,” she said.

Ardern said she still believed New Zealand Labor would win the upcoming election.

