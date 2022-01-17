Niagara Falls turn white in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday

FILE – Betty White accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theatre April 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

NIAGARA FALLS (NewsNation Now) — Canada will remember the late actress and comedian Betty White Monday evening by lighting up Niagara Falls the color white for her birthday.

The mayor of Niagara Falls, Canada, Jim Diodati, tweeted Sunday morning the Falls will be lit white for what would have been the legendary comedian’s 100th birthday. The illumination in her honor will run from 7:30-7:45 p.m.

Mayor Diodati added, “RIP to one of our #GoldenGirls…sending love from @NiagaraFalls.”

The beloved “Golden Girls” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” actor died at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve, as the result of a Dec. 25 stroke, according to the Associated Press.

