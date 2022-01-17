FILE – Betty White accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theatre April 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The late Betty White was a tireless advocate for animals for her entire life, from caring for homeless animals as a child to launching her own weekly TV show “The Pet Set” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets. Her biggest contribution, though, may be yet to come, as fans get set to donate to animal welfare charities and local shelters on Jan. 17, 2022, as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NIAGARA FALLS (NewsNation Now) — Canada will remember the late actress and comedian Betty White Monday evening by lighting up Niagara Falls the color white for her birthday.

The mayor of Niagara Falls, Canada, Jim Diodati, tweeted Sunday morning the Falls will be lit white for what would have been the legendary comedian’s 100th birthday. The illumination in her honor will run from 7:30-7:45 p.m.

Mayor Diodati added, “RIP to one of our #GoldenGirls…sending love from @NiagaraFalls.”

The Falls will be illuminated in white from 7:30-7:45 PM in memory of @BettyMWhite on Monday, January 17th – which would have been her 100th birthday. RIP to one of our #GoldenGirls…sending love from @NiagaraFalls. pic.twitter.com/mwvK4NyBbM — Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) January 16, 2022

The beloved “Golden Girls” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” actor died at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve, as the result of a Dec. 25 stroke, according to the Associated Press.

NewsNation affiliate WIVB contributed to this report.