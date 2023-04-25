It’s not safe to evacuate private citizens from Sudan: Alert

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 22, 2023. The fighting in the capital between the Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces resumed after an internationally brokered cease-fire failed. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

(NewsNation) — Because of the current “uncertain security situation” in Sudan and the closure of the capital city’s airport, it isn’t safe for the government to evacuate private U.S. citizens from the country, the State Department said in a Tuesday alert.

However, the alert stated, officials remain dedicated to any United States citizens left in Sudan.

Private citizens still there can fill out this form: https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake to find out their options to leave as soon as security conditions allow.

Earlier in the week, the U.S. Embassy suspended operations in Khartoum. U.S. diplomats and their families were ordered to leave the country and evacuated.

On Tuesday, Sudanese citizens and foreigners also left Khartoum and other battle zones as fighting continued, despite a three-day truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Although a series of short cease-fires in the past week have failed, there have been some intermittent lulls in fighting that have allowed some evacuations by air and land. These were sparked by the battle raging between the forces of the country’s two top generals.

Currently, there is a Level 4 “do no travel” State Department advisory in place for Sudan, which cautions not to go there due to “armed conflict, civil unrest, crime, terrorism and kidnapping.”

“The security situation throughout Sudan continues to be violent and unpredictable due to ongoing armed conflict, with active fighting in (the) country and uncertain safety conditions,” the State Department said in the Tuesday alert. “We recommend carefully considering routes and the risks of travel, because roads may be crowded, exposed to combat operations, or have deteriorated infrastructure due to damage to bridges, roads, and facilities.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.