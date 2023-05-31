Offering dads paternity leave may help reduce sexism

A man and a woman walk their babies in baby strollers at Humlegarden in Stockholm on September 24, 2020. – While France has just increased paternity leave to 28 days, in Sweden, a pioneer in gender equality, parents share 480 days off, which can be taken until the child’s 12th birthday at 80% of the salary for the first 390 days and fathers have a minimum of three months, but only half of them take full advantage of it. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — It’s now an old adage that politics is downstream of culture, meaning that a society’s culture has to change before politics can change. But what if a society’s culture can also be changed by its government’s policies?



That’s one of the conclusions of a new study that looked at the European country of Estonia. In the summer of 2020, Estonia enacted a big change in how it does paid parental leave.

Fathers were given the right to take 30 days of paid paternity leave, tripling the 10 days they had access to previously.

“An additional 30-day parental benefit for fathers is an extension of paternity leave in order to encourage fathers to care for their children,” explained one government minister about why they wanted to enact the new policy.

The expansion of paternity leave gave Margit Tavits, a political scientist at Washington University in St. Louis, an idea. As someone who studies gender equality, she was curious whether Estonia’s reform would change attitudes about stereotypical gender roles. She and her co-researchers studied the impact of the reforms.

“Father’s leave is a good sort of real-world intervention that puts men in a counter-stereotypical caregiving role that we normally associate with women,” Tavits said. “And so that was a good way to sort of test out our hypothesis that what if now we switch the gender roles… does that (have) a downstream effect on changing attitudes as well?”

Because dads who had kids before the new reform went into force weren’t offered the expanded paternity leave, Tavits was able to identify parents who were and weren’t impacted by the new policy.

Her team surveyed these parents about their attitudes on gender equality. Respondents were asked questions like whether they believed a preschool-aged child would suffer if their mother worked or if they would support a well-qualified woman being nominated for Minister of Defense.

What Tavits found was that both men and women in families who were impacted by the new reform expressed significantly greater support for gender equality in both social and economic life. To offer a sense of how big the change was, her team noted that the impact of the paid leave policy on gender attitudes was approximately the same as changing a participant’s gender (given that men and women had a gap in attitudes to begin with).

Men’s attitudes did not shift, however, on whether they would support corrective actions like requiring political parties to reserve more women on their slate of candidates even at the expense of men.

But would a paid leave program in the United States play out similarly? Tavits noted that Estonia has its own cultural context and it’s hard to say how far the results generalize.

Yet she also noted the U.S. has no nationwide paid paternity leave benefit, and that means that introducing such a program could yield sizable benefits.

“Because the policy would be so novel, the experience that it would allow fathers to have would be higher-impact, I would presume… I would predict that the effect might be even stronger in the U.S,” she said.