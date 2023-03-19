Ohio State student dead after spring break

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Henry Meacock’s cause, location and date of death have not been released. A previous version of this story stated he was in Mexico for spring break at the time of his death. We have also updated this story to reflect the information on Liza Burke came from a GoFundMe page. We regret the error.

(NewsNation) — An Ohio State University student was found dead over spring break.

The university confirmed Henry Meacock’s death Friday but exact details of when, where and how Meacock died have not been released.

“The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock,” OSU said in a statement. The university is also directing students to the counseling center for support.

Meacock’s death was reported while college students are hitting the road for spring break, including those bound for destinations known to be risky. Thousands of students are still going to Mexico despite travel advisories for the country.

One Georgia student is on life support at a Florida hospital after being airlifted out of Mexico.

Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, traveled to Cabo San Lucas earlier this month to celebrate spring break with her friends, according to information from her GoFundMe page.

Burke said she had a headache, lay down, but was unable to wake up, according to her friends. She was taken to a Mexican hospital and later flown back to the U.S. for treatment after her family raised $142,000 in days with a GoFundMe campaign.

According to the GoFundMe, Burke suffers from a genetic condition that causes her brain to hemorrhage, a condition she has had before her trip to Mexico. This GoFundMe has not been independently confirmed by NewsNation.

The FBI is still looking for the three Americans who went missing last month and are investigating the killings of another two.