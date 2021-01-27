Olympics organizers to give update after denying reports Tokyo games could be canceled

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus stand at the Odaiba waterfront as Olympic rings is seen in the background in Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (NewsNation Now) — The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers are set to slowly roll out a playbook to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and tens of thousands of others will try to safely enter Japan in just under six months as the pandemic rages on.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee are finally going public with their planning, hoping to push back against reports that the games will be canceled with Tokyo and much of Japan still under a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a news conference Wednesday, following an executive board meeting. The full plan rollout at Olympic headquarters in Switzerland is planned for Feb. 4, with Tokyo likely to present on Feb. 5.

“We created four different scenarios, one that had travel restrictions, clusters — to one where the pandemic was nearly gone,” Lucia Montanarella, head of IOC media operations, explained Tuesday for a panel discussion held by the International Sports Press Association.

“The present scenario is very much like one of those that we’d created, with the pandemic still among us, and some countries being able to contain it, some not.”

The playbook will be about creating safe bubbles in Tokyo, and will be updated with changing protocols as the July 23 opening gets closer. The Paralympics are scheduled to open on Aug. 24.

Athletes and those traveling to Japan — coaches, judges, media, broadcasters, VIPS — are likely to face some self-quarantine period before they leave home. This will be followed by tests at the airport, tests arriving in Japan, and frequent testing for those staying in the Athletes Village alongside Tokyo Bay.

Montanarella said, “We know that we are facing a huge challenge, this is to create a bubble for all athletes. One thing is to create a bubble for 200 athletes in just one sport, and a very different thing is to create a bubble for thousands of athletes of different sports.”

Fewer fans means more costs for Japan. The local organizing committee expected to received $800 million from ticket sales. Any shortfall will have to be made up by Japanese government entities.

Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said Tuesday that the decision will be announced “by the spring.”

IOC President Thomas Bach, who has said vaccines are not “obligatory,” is still pushing for all participants to be vaccinated. The World Health Organization said earlier this week that Olympic athletes should not be a priority ahead of health care workers, the elderly and the vulnerable.

Israel’s National Olympic Committee said Wednesday it intends to have all its athletes due to compete at the upcoming Olympics receive the coronavirus vaccine by May.

“As part of the Israel vaccination for corona procedure already 50% of all the Israel Olympic athletes delegation to Tokyo have been vaccinated,” a Committee spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

“By the end of May 2021, all …will be completely vaccinated against the coronavirus.”

Japan has more than 5,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, but its health care system is under stress with deaths and new cases rising. A vaccine rollout is expected next month, but later in spring for much of the general public.

The president of the Japan Medical Association sounded a warning last week when asked about the Olympics and possible patients from abroad.

“Many people will come from abroad, and it’s a huge number, even with just the athletes,” Dr. Toshio Nakagawa said. “In this situation, if coronavirus patients appear among them as a collapse of the medical system is happening and is spreading, it will not be possible to accept them. Unless a miracle happens, such as the vaccine rollout suddenly succeeding, or a cure is suddenly found, we are not able to accept more patients.”

This comes as the 2024 Paris Olympics will go ahead as scheduled regardless of the fate of this year’s Summer Games in Tokyo amid the COVID-19 crisis, the French organizing committee said on Wednesday.

“Since the beginning of this crisis, the world of sport has been adapting. Of course, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics will only organize the Games if the conditions allow it,” Paris Games chief Tony Estanguet told French daily Le Monde.

Estanguet insisted the Paris Olympics would not be moved.

“If I stick to the discussions with the IOC, I don’t have the impression that there will be another postponement,” he explained.

“The impact for Paris 2024 is nevertheless quite limited, we have our own calendar. For the past year, we haven’t been impacted by the postponement.