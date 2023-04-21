Pink cocaine makes its way to Europe’s party scene

Bags containing a powder known as Tussi or pink cocaine are pictured in Medellin, Colombia, on April 2, 2022. – Three decades after Pablo Escobar’s shot body was left on a Medellin rooftop, drug trafficking continues and, at present, markets for flavored cocaine, local crack, pharmaceutical drugs and ketamine-based hallucinogens are rife for in his hometown. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Authorities in Europe are warning of a new, eye-catching drug circulating on the club scene.

Known as tusi, or pink cocaine, the powder originated in Colombia, where it’s popular on the scene. Contrary to what the name might suggest, it doesn’t include cocaine but is actually a mixture of ketamine with MDMA or amphetamines. Sometimes hallucinogens are added to the mix as well, or caffeine.

The drug has recently been seen at European music festivals and is popular among dealers, in part because the varying mix of drugs means there’s no expected standard and it can be easily mixed up in a kitchen lab.

It’s also eye-catching, with the powder dyed bright pink and often scented to smell like strawberries. The unpredictable mix of the drug makes it dangerous, as varying recipes make it impossible for users to know exactly what they’re ingesting.

Busts for tusi have been on the rise in Spain, with authorities finding drug traffickers importing the drug. As tusi use increases, users should be wary of the lab-created drug, since it is impossible to know what is in any given batch or what effect it will have.