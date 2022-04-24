French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection, center, speaks during the show « 10 minutes pour convaincre » (10 minutes to convince), at French TV station TF1 in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. France’s first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

(NewsNation) — French polling agencies are projecting Sunday that centrist President Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential runoff, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

If the projections are proven by official results, Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002. But he would face a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June.

Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory to become France’s youngest president at 39. The margin is expected to be way smaller this time: Polling agencies Opinionway, Harris and Ifop projected that Macron would win between 57% and 58.5% percent of the vote, with Le Pen getting between 41.5% and 43%.

All this is taking place amid the onslaught Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sent prices for food, fuel and other essential goods skyrocketing in France, a European Union country that has seen heated protests in recent years over economic inequalities.

Polling agency projections and early official results are expected after final voting stations close in France at 8 p.m local time.

Le Pen called her results “a shining victory,” saying that “in this defeat, I can’t help but feel a form of hope.”