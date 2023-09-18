Pope Francis calls for end to war at Clinton Global Initiative

(NewsNation) — World leaders in politics, business and philanthropy gathered at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York to discuss the most significant global problems.

Arguably, the most prominent figure in attendance was Pope Francis, who called to end war. He joined former President Bill Clinton virtually to kick off the event.

“It is time to find the path of peace, the change for fraternity, it is time for weapons to cease. And for us to return to dialogue, to diplomacy,” Pope Francis said in a conversation with Clinton. “Let the designs of conquest and military aggressions cease. That is why I repeat: no to war; no to war.”

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Tony Blair are also attending the conference.

The meeting also announced the launch of the CGI Ukraine Action Network, which will provide new humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. The network, a result of collaboration between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Ukraine’s first lady, is expected to go public tomorrow.

Climate change, the global refugee crisis and children’s welfare were all on the table.

Another critical issue in discussion was surrounding a Vatican-owned pediatric hospital, which has treated more than 2,000 patients from Ukraine.

The two-day event that began in 2005 brings together leaders to create and implement solutions to global problems.