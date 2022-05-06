HAVANA (NewsNation) — At least eight people are dead and up to 13 remain missing after a powerful explosion damaged a hotel in Cuba’s capital Friday, government media reported.

Photos obtained by Reuters showed severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th-century structure in Havana, and clouds of dust billowing into the sky. The blast was apparently caused by a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who went to the site.

Police and rescue workers flocked to the scene, cordoning off key points and buildings nearby, including the historic Capitolio building. Search and rescue efforts are underway for people possibly trapped.

The semiofficial website Cubadebate reported that clinics were treating people who had been injured and that several ambulances had gone to the scene. It said a school next door had been evacuated.

The explosion shook Yazira de la Caridad’s house, which is a block from the hotel.

“The whole building moved. I thought it was an earthquake,” she said. “I’ve still got my heart in my hand.”

The five-star Hotel Saratoga was remodeled by a British company after the fall of the Soviet Union and was considered the place to go for visiting government officials and celebrities for many years.

It has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website, and had been set for a post-pandemic reopening in four days, per its Facebook page.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.