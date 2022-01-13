Prince Andrew stripped of military titles amid sex abuse suit

FILE – In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain’s Prince Andrew speaks. during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. A U.S. court will hold a pretrial conference Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in the civil suit filed by a woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her as the two sides argue over whether the prince has been properly served with documents in the case. Attorneys for Virginia Giuffre say the documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park on Aug. 27. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LONDON (Reuters) — Britain Prince Andrew has returned his military affiliations and royal patronages to Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, a day after his lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him which accuses the royal of sexual abuse.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.

His lawyers had said that the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by a deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday. Buckingham Palace told The Associated Press it would not comment on the “ongoing legal matter.”

