Prince Charles may offer Harry part-time princehood

(NewsNation) — King Charles III is reportedly reconsidering an initial offer that Queen Elizabeth II denied Harry and Meghan.

The couple reportedly wanted to remain in the family as part-time royals, and now, Charles is weighing the idea.

“The offer was to be part-time royals. They didn’t want to completely leave the family, but they wanted to be able to earn their own money, do podcasting, do different shows … But they wanted to remain in the family to a certain degree,” sources close to podcast host Rob Shuter revealed.

“My sources are telling me that Prince Charles is now considering this because the current situation isn’t working for him,” Shuter said Monday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

