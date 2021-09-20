LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
The baby, who was born on Saturday at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed.
The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed.
Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.
Latest News
- ‘Dreams do come true’: Oscar De La Hoya reflects on humble roots
- ‘Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!’: Passengers sing as two kicked off Florida flight for not wearing masks
- Cleveland mayor’s grandson killed in shooting
- Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter in London
- COVID calculator: Group develops tool to estimate person’s chance of getting virus