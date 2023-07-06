Princeton graduate student kidnapped in Iraq

(NewsNation) — A Princeton doctoral student has been kidnapped in Iraq while conducting research in the country, according to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Dual Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov was in Iraq conducting field research for her doctoral dissertation at Princeton University. Netanyahu said that Tsurkov, an Israeli native, is being held by the Kata’ib Hezbollah, which the National Counterterrorism Center describes as an Iraqi Shia militant group.

The 36-year-old student has been missing in Iraq since late March, the office of Israel’s prime minister said.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the kidnapping to NewsNation, saying, “We are aware of this kidnapping and condemn the abduction of private citizens.”

Netanyahu also said in his statement that Tsurkov was still alive, and that Israel holds Iraq “responsible for her safety and well-being.” He said that she used her Russian passport to visit Iraq “at her own initiative,” in connection with her doctoral work at Princeton University.

“The matter is being handled by the relevant parties in the State of Israel out of concern for Elizabeth Tsurkov’s security and well-being,” he said.

Tsurkov, whose work focuses on the Middle East, and specifically war-torn Syria, is an expert on regional affairs and has been widely quoted over the years by international media. Tsurkov last tweeted on March 21.

“Elizabeth is a valued member of the Princeton University community. We are deeply concerned for her safety and wellbeing, and we are eager for her to be able to rejoin her family and resume her studies,” Princeton said in a statement responding to the news of Tsurkov’s kidnapping.

The Associated Press and The Hill contributed to this report.