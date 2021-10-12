‘Provocative’ Chinese military moves near Taiwan seen as testing US resolve, flexing muscles



(NewsNation Now) — The Pentagon is warning China to cease what it calls “provocative” military moves after it flew dozens of military planes near Taiwan’s airspace.

For months, China has carried out assault drills near the island almost daily.

On Oct. 1, China sent 38 warplanes into the area, and sent 39 aircraft on Saturday, Oct. 2, previously the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020. China sent an additional 16 planes on Oct. 3.

The latest maneuvers by the Chinese air force bring the total to 814 flights.

The moves are seen as the Chinese military flexing its muscle, testing America’s resolve and raising worries that it could lead to a military conflict.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Sunday called China’s latest tactics “destabilizing”.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” he said.

According to reports, Chinese aircraft have not flown close enough to provoke the Taiwanese to fire on them. President Biden and Chinese President Xi have agreed to a virtual meeting before the end of the year in an effort to maintain stability.

There are also heightened tensions with a familiar U.S. foe in the region: North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday showed off the country’s weapons and defense capabilities, calling the U.S. “hostile” and blaming it for destabilizing the region.

The Pentagon said U.S. presence in the region is all about maintaining stability and security.