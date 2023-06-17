Psychedelics may have aided kids’ rescue from Amazon rainforest 

(NewsNation) — A new detail has emerged about the rescue of four Colombian children found alive in the Amazon rainforest 40 days after surviving a plane crash.

In their search for the children, the rescuers were aided by the psychedelic cocktail ayahuasca.

On day 39 of the search, the group searching for the children decided to take what in the region is called yagé — a tea made of plants native to the area that is typically called ayahuasca. The cocktail has cultural and spiritual significance in Colombia and neighboring countries.

That was when José Rubio, one of the rescuers, saw visions on the 40th day. “We’ll find the children today,” he reportedly said.

Manuel Ranoque, the father’s children, credited the psychedelic drink with the rescue of his children.

He said he drank the tea “so that the goblin, that cursed devil, would release my children.”

The children were fleeing conflict in Southern Colombia, where armed groups known to recruit children have been fighting for control of the region.

The kids are now recovering in a military hospital in the Colombian capital of Bogota.

But now Colombian officials are looking for a new target: a rescue dog who aided in the search.

The Belgian Malinois named Wilson first led rescuers to the wrecked plane and later to a baby bottle but disappeared during the search. The kids say they had contact with the dog; but after meeting them he once again disappeared.

Rescuers have taken a number of steps to find Wilson, ranging from letting loose two female dogs who are in heat to attract him and putting out his handler’s clothes so that he can find the scent.