Puppy love: Dog waits 6 days outside Turkish hospital for sick owner

ISTANBUL (NewsNation Now) — A faithful dog waited for her owner outside a hospital in Turkey for almost a week until he was released after undergoing treatment for a brain condition.

The small, mixed-breed dog followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to the hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon.

Senturk, 68, suffered a brain embolism on Jan. 14.

Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), whose name means “Beads” in reference to her hazel eyes, followed the ambulance, and immediately began her vigil outside the entrance, returning every morning thereafter. She was occasionally fed by hospital staff.

Devoted dog Boncuk looks for his owner, Cemal Senturk, at the entrance of a medical care facility in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Boncuk has spent five days waiting in front of the hospital where her sick owner was receiving treatment. Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.(DHA via AP)

Cemal Senturk, owner of Boncuk, outside of a medical care facility in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Boncuk has spent five days waiting in front of the hospital where her sick owner was receiving treatment. Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.(DHA via AP)

Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.

Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told private news agency DHA: “She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in.”

“When the door opens she pokes her head inside,” Akdeniz said.

“She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” Senturk told DHA.

On Wednesday, an overjoyed Boncuk was rewarded for her loyalty when she was finally reunited with Senturk. She ran alongside his wheelchair, jumping up to be petted and wagging her tail.

“It makes a person very happy. The dog is very close to us, like a human being, and it makes you happy,” Senturk said.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this article: Reporting by Yesim Dikmen/Reuters and Ali Kucukgocmen/Reuters.