Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh

(NewsNation) — Mourners packed the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, as Queen Elizabeth’s flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the city Sunday on a final days-long journey from Balmoral Castle.

The hearse carrying the queen’s coffin, which was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland, drove past piles of bouquets and tributes as it led a seven-car cortege through the countryside.

The procession was a huge event for Scotland as the U.K. takes days to mourn its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known.

“I think she has been an ever-constant in my life. She was the queen I was born under, and she has always been there,” said Angus Ruthven, a 54-year-old civil servant from Edinburgh as he awaited the arrival of the coffin.

The queen’s body will rest overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital.

On Monday, the queen’s coffin — accompanied by the king and queen consort — will travel to Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects. Members of the royal family will hold a vigil by the coffin in the evening.

On Tuesday, the queen’s coffin will be taken by hearse to Edinburgh Airport. It will be flown by the Royal Air Force to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral has been set for Monday, Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, the Royal Family announced Saturday.

Organizers said the ceremony will be a “fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.” Full details on the 96-year-old queen’s funeral will be released later.

The queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral to allow the public to pay their respects, according to the palace.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Members of the royal family rushed to be at her side.

The Queen’s 73-year-old son Charles automatically became King, and was officially proclaimed Saturday.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” a statement from King Charles III said. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”