Queen Elizabeth to host Biden before G7 summit in June

LONDON (Reuters) — Queen Elizabeth will host President Joe Biden and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace before a summit of the G7 big economies in June, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Describing it as a “soft power” reception, the Sunday Times said the Queen would be joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The palace declined to comment on the report.

Britain has announced plans to hold the first in-person summit of the G7 for nearly two years in June in Cornwall, southwest England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes the meeting will forge a consensus that the global economy must recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a pro-free trade and sustainable way.

