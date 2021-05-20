Queen Elizabeth’s 5-month-old puppy dies a month after husband’s passing

(NEXSTAR) — Just over a month after the death of her late husband, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s 5-month-old puppy has reportedly died.
The dog, named Fergus after the queen’s late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I, was thought to have been a dorgi — a corgi and dachshund mix, reported People.
Fergus was one of two puppies
gifted to the monarch during the final days before the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh’s passing on April 9, the magazine reported.
The two royals had been
married 73 years.
The story of Fergus’s death first appeared Wednesday in
The Sun, which reported that the 95-year-old queen was “devastated.”
“It’s all very sad,” a royal insider told People.
Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the news.
The Sun reported that the puppies (the other is named Muick) were a surprise gift from
Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew in February to cheer up the queen, who has a penchant for dogs, particularly corgis.
She has owned more than 30 corgis since she took the throne in 1952.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 15: Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King’s Cross railway station in London 15 October 1969 with her four dogs of Corgis breed after holidays in Balmoral Castle in Scotland and before welcoming at Buckingham Palace US astronauts of Apollo 11 who walked on the Moon. (Photo credit should read STF/AFP via Getty Images) Picture of Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh (R) posing with theirs three sons, Charles (2ndR), Edward (L), Andrew (R), her daughter princess Anne (with her son Peter) and the royal corgies for their 32nd wedding anniversary, in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, 20 November 1979. (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) LONDON – APRIL 1: Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis are taken for a walk as they pass US President Barack Obama’s car in the grounds of Buckingham Palace while he has an audience with the Queen on April 1, 2009 in London, England. President Obama, who is due to attend the G20 summit, met with the Queen as part of his eight-day European tour. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images)