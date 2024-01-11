British PM briefing on possible UK-US strikes against Houthis: Reports

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media as he arrives at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is slated to brief his Cabinet on potential British and U.S. strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels amid the group’s continued attacks in the Red Sea, according to multiple media reports.

BBC News reported Sunak is expected to hold a conference call with the Cabinet on Thursday night, and other senior government officials are expected to be briefed afterward. Those officials include U.K. Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey, according to BBC.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder on Thursday declined to comment on the reports.

“I’m not going to telegraph, forecast or speculate on any potential future operations,” Ryder told reporters during a press conference Thursday.

The Hill reached out to the National Security Council and Pentagon for further comment.

Earlier Thursday, Houthis fired a missile into commercial shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden, the U.S. Central Command (US CENTCOM) confirmed. This is the 27th Houthi attack on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea since Nov. 19, US CENTCOM added.

Houthi rebels have vowed to continue their assaults unless Israel stops its bombardment of Gaza in its war with the militant group Hamas. Some attacks have hit vessels with no clear ties to Israel, prompting widespread criticism from international leaders and major shipping companies that are now forced to detour their shipping routes.

It came two days after the rebel group launched their largest attack yet Tuesday night, firing a barrage of rockets and missiles at U.S. and U.K. forces in the Red Sea.

The Houthis in a Telegram post claimed they were targeting an American ship providing support to Israel.

The Biden administration has spoken out against the Houthi attacks, calling them “unlawful,” “reckless” and “escalatory.”

“These attacks against vessels in the Red Sea pose a direct threat to the lives, to freedom of navigation, and to global trade in one of the world’s most critical waterways,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday. “And despite what the Houthis may say, they are threatening and targeting commercial vessels with ties to countries all over the world, many of which have no connection to Israel whatsoever. “

The U.N. Security Council passed a resolution Wednesday, sponsored by the United States and Japan, that demands the Houthis halt their attacks in the Red Sea. The resolution was approved by a 11-9 vote and condemned “in the strongest terms” at least two dozen Houthi attacks.

The attacks are impacting global commerce and violating navigational freedom, according to the resolution.

A U.S.-led operation — dubbed “Operation Prosperity Guardian” — began last month to try to deter the attacks. Kirby on Wednesday said the Houthis’ attacks earlier this week demonstrated “the need of those military capabilities.”