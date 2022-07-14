(NewsNation) — A new U.S. intelligence report is warning that Iran may be working to kill top United States officials.

Among the targets: former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie.

The threat assessment, first reported on by Yahoo News and confirmed by NewsNation, was sent to law enforcement offices nationwide last month.

In it, the National Counterterrorism Center says Iran is advancing a “multipronged campaign” against several US officials — especially those who played a role in the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was the leader of Iran’s notorious Quds force and the mastermind of repeated attacks on American forces in the region. The Trump administration in 2020 conducted a drone strike that killed him.

“Iran would probably view the killing or prosecution of a U.S. official it considers equivalent in rank and stature to Soleimani or responsible for his death as successful retaliatory actions,” the report said.

Even as Iran threatens former top U.S. officials, President Joe Biden is in talks with Iran to revive the 2015 arms deal, designed to assure that Iran could not develop a nuclear weapon.

Former President Donald Trump rejected the pact shortly after taking office.

Today in Israel, the president said the ball is now in Iran’s court.

“We’re not going to wait forever,” Biden said.

Critics say the Biden administration is making a mistake in talking to the Iranian regime.

Behnam Ben Taleblu of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies said it is “baffling Biden administration has not abandoned its’ talks with Iran over the assassination plots.”