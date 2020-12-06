Restaurant fills seats with teddy bears amid COVID-19 shutdown in France

SAINTE-MAXIME, France (NewsNation Now) — A restaurant owner in Sainte-Maxime, France, who was missing seeing customers amid the country’s COVID-19 restaurant shutdown has been keeping his spirits up by filling his dining room with giant teddy bears.

Footage taken by Francois Piazza, owner of the bistro La Crevette, shows toy bears seated at the restaurant tables, looking ready to enjoy a meal.

According to local news reports, the bears will be donated to local charities following the holidays.

Storyful contributed to this report.