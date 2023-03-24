Retired DEA agent says cartels are criminals and terrorists

(NewsNation) — The U.S. continues to grapple with an influx of drugs from the U.S.-Mexico border, with some in Congress now urging the government to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Former DEA agent Mike Chavarria joined “NewsNation: Rush Hour” to offer his thoughts on the struggle against the cartels, disagreeing with Mexican officials who opposed referring to them as terrorists.

“They are criminal and terrorist organizations,” he said of the cartels. “They’re criminal organizations that kill indiscriminately.”