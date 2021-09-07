SINGAPORE (WTVO) — Singapore has begun trying out patrol robots in public areas to detect bad social behavior.
According to Reuters, Singapore’s Home Team Science and Technology Agency said Sunday it has put two autonomous robots on a trial run to observe whether people are disobeying COVID-19 safety protocols, smoking in prohibited areas, or parking bicycles improperly.
The robots, named Xavier, can send real-time alerts to their command and control center.
The agency said the robots will be active for a three-week trial period, and promised they would not be used for law enforcement during the trial.
“The deployment of Xavier will support the work of public officers as it will reduce the manpower required for foot patrols and improve operation efficiency,” the agency said.
Latest News
- Robotic recon: Singapore deploys technology to police bad behavior
- ‘No doubt in my mind’: CIA veteran believes al-Qaida will rebuild within Afghanistan
- Do ATVs belong on roads? Towns are abuzz on perks, drawbacks
- Cyber scuffle: Fight over Texas abortion law moves to TikTok
- Milwaukee councilperson, Senate candidate allegedly stole $21K from campaign fund