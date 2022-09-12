Royals Harry, Meghan, William, Kate view tributes to queen

(NewsNation) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton in viewing tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has been tense since the couple stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. Tensions increased after the couple accused the monarchy of a toxic environment and racist attacks in an Oprah Winfrey interview in early 2021.

However, following the death of the queen on Thursday, the two royal couples appeared side-by-side at Windsor Castle, viewing notes and flowers left outside the castle as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. The newly ascended King Charles III also wished Harry and Meghan well in his first televised address on Friday.