Newport, Wales (NewsNation Now) — A group of young kids in Newport, Wales recreated the Olympic torch relay.

In a video post by Natalie Young on August 2, a paper torch is passed from child to child before a little girl is lifted to light the “flame,” which was recreated on a wall at the end of their street. The kids and crowd watching then rejoice in cheers.

Young told Storyful the video was filmed on August 1.