14th day of war begins with air raid sirens in Kyiv

(NewsNation) — Air alerts blared in the Ukrainian capital Wednesday morning as the Russian invasion approaches the end of its second full week.

“Kyiv region – air alert. Threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters,” regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

Nearly two weeks into the invasion, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline. The city of Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the encircled city of 430,000.

It’s impossible to get an accurate count of the death toll, but the United Nations reports at least 1,207 civilians have died.

For days, as Moscow’s forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting.

Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas — including around Kyiv, the capital, — by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians.

Western countries are still attempting to intervene indirectly and avoid anything that could be seen as an act of war. Those efforts were complicated by a Polish plan to give Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets by giving them to the U.S. first.

It’s an idea the Pentagon termed as not “a tenable one” over concerns it could be construed as direct involvement in the war. Another idea being considered is the jets being flown to a neutral country where Ukrainian pilots could pick them up.

The MiG-29 is not a new plane, and some doubt it would turn the tide for Ukraine. However, Ukrainian pilots are versed in how to fly it.

Dismissing an idea this week does not rule it out for the next. The United States crossed a sanction line President Joe Biden had previously ruled out when he announced America would no longer import oil from Russia.

The move sent America’s average gas price to a record $4.17 per gallon.

It’s an attempt to further attack Russia’s economy to force Putin to comply with Western demands, although even Biden has said the approach would take time to work.

Richard Goldberg, former White House National Security Council Member, said on “NewsNation Prime” the U.S. may have had better results if it hit Putin hard from the start rather than rolling out a series of escalating sanctions.

Thus far, polls in Russia show a majority still support the invasion in Ukraine. But Ret. Lt. Gen. Richard Newton told NewsNation it may be hard for Putin to sustain that public backing the longer the war goes on. Putin has a tight grip on Russian media, but some believe the civilian death toll and destruction may break through his censorship anyway.

“This may not necessarily be what the Russian people had, frankly, signed up for,” Newton said on “NewsNation Prime.” “And it’s gonna be very difficult for him to keep that under wraps. I think as as days and weeks, and perhaps even months go on.”