(NewsNation) — Two journalists working for Fox News died and another was hospitalized after the vehicle they were traveling in came under fire from Russian forces outside the country’s capital on Monday.

Video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, 24, died just a couple of days after a different attack that killed American photojournalist Brent Renaud and injured another, Juan Arredondo.

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News journalist injured on Monday, is now recovering and in good spirits, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in an email.

“He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family,” she said.

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, the network said in a memo to staff. Kuvshynova had been helping Fox News navigate Ukraine.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for For News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott said Zakrzewski, who had covered conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, played a crucial role in getting Fox freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal last year, Scott said. And she said Kuvshynova, known for her passion and love of music and photography, was “incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team [in Ukraine,] operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country.”

Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova thanked reporters who are on the ground in Ukraine while in Washington Tuesday at the National Press Club.

“Risking their lives to tell the world the truth” is something that Ukraine and the world desperately need, she said.