A year later, Ukraine may have a very specific advantage: Expert

(NewsNation) — One year into the conflict in Ukraine, Ukrainians have shown amazing resilience while Russia has just continued to pound away.

But how long can either side keep this up?

“The rate at which Russians are being killed is ridiculous,” said Steven Moore, founder of the Ukraine Freedom Project, during an appearance on “NewsNation Prime,” “and at what point do mothers and wives start making noise about this? At what point does this become a problem for the leaders of the Russians?”

According to Moore, Ukraine has taken a punch and has continued to fight.

“Today, Kyiv is a highly functioning city,” he said. “You can get a nice steak dinner here, and the lights are coming back on. The streetlights are on. The electricity is working almost all the time. It’s got rolling blackouts, it’s got water shortages, which makes it a little bit like California.”

Moore said Ukraine may actually have a very specific edge in this fight.

“In the macro view, you’ve got the Russians, who are poorly trained, poorly equipped — they’re using Soviet-era weapons and they’re not even using the good ones now because the good ones were destroyed in the last year,” he said. “They’re conscripts, so they’re not highly motivated. And they weren’t well led before the Ukrainians killed 20 generals last year.

“The Russians, what they have is they have a lot of people,” Moore continued. “Contrast that with the Ukrainians. The Ukrainians are highly motivated. They’re fighting for their homeland. They’re fighting for their families. And they’re getting NATO training, they’re getting some of the best weapons in the world. And it’s just a matter of if they have enough weapons to efficiently kill the masses of Russians. The Russians have not changed their military tactics since the 17th century, since Peter the Great. And that’s what they’re doing: They’re just throwing meat in the machine.”

