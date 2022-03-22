Activists block trade at Poland-Belarus border

(NewsNation) — Ukraine refugees in Poland are continuing the fight for their homeland by blocking trade at the Belarus–Poland border.

Over the past two weeks, hundreds of Ukrainians in Poland and activists have been blocking an over 28-mile-long convoy of trucks full of supplies for the Russian army.

“Every product and every euro that feeds the Russian economy kills Ukrainians,” they said on a Facebook page dedicated to the protest.

To date, the EU does about $10 billion of trade in goods with Belarus, that’s about 19% of their overall trade.

On March 19, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki effectively backed the demonstrators and proposed an EU embargo on trade with Russia. The group says they don’t plan to leave until the European Union (EU) stops all trade with Russia and Belarus.