Africans in Ukraine report discrimination as they try to flee

(NewsNation Now) — Thousands of African students in Ukraine say they are being racially discriminated against and abused at the border while trying to flee the war-torn country.

Alexander Somto Orah, 25, was among thousands of people crowding a Kyiv train station Friday, hoping to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. In a video posted to social media, Orah said he and his friends hoped to get to safety at the Polish border quickly but that officials wouldn’t allow the group of Africans to board trains out of the region.

“The border guys, border police, border soldiers they were like super racist, I think,” said Cihan Yildiray, a 26-year-old Turkish national who is working in Kyiv. “All the black people, Arabic people especially, what I saw, they beat them (and) they put their guns to them.”

The hashtag #AfricansinUkraine began trending over the weekend, with dozens of posts that allegedly showed people of color being denied entry to buses and trains headed to safety and being turned away at the border.

On Monday, the African Union (AU) condemned the reports of alleged mistreatment of Africans who are fleeing Ukraine to escape Russian military aggression.

In a statement, the AU said it is “following closely the developments in Ukraine and are particularly disturbed by reports that African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to cross the border to safety.”

The union also urged all countries to “show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing war notwithstanding their racial idenity.”

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Tuesday that Africans need to be evacuated from the country safely.

“Africans seeking evacuation are our friends and need to have equal opportunities to return to their home countries safely.”

Both Poland and Ukraine have largely dismissed the allegations as Russian misinformation. But Abdirahim Syleiman, a Kenyan medical student in Vinnytsia, said something needs to be done.

“It was like foreigners and Ukrainians … they were treated differently,” said Syleiman.