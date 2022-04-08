(NewsNation) — On Thursday, Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian member of Parliament, was tweeting about a train station in the eastern part of her country, where thousands of people were trying to escape the war.

Friday morning, she woke to news about that very train station being targeted in a devastating Russian airstrike that killed dozens. The death count, which had been growing all morning, is currently at 50 people.

“I was shocked at the attack,” Vasylenko said.

Bitterly ironic for Vasylenko was the fact that the missile used in the airstrike had the words “For the children” written on it in Russian.

“Why would you write that on a missile, on a weapon of mass destruction that is causing so much suffering to civilians?” she asked. “You’re hitting a train station full of mothers with the very same children who are trying to flee to safety because your army, your Russian army, is advancing on a peaceful nation who has no intention of fighting or invading anyone and who’s just wanting to live in freedom and independence.”

Women and children are the ones being targeted by Russian soldiers, Vasylenko said, so writing “for the children” on the missile “doesn’t make sense in any normal person’s mind.”

“All of this together just is completely mind-blowing,” Vasylenko said.

The only thing that can be done to prevent more attacks, Vasylenko said, is to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression and armies from advancing. It’s something Ukraine cannot do on its own, she said.

“The sooner the Russian aggression can be stopped, the sooner the whole world can go back to normal and not think about the millions of deaths, the casualties, the destruction, and just the sheer devastation of war,” Vasylenko said.

Vasylenko said the West as a whole, including America, has been wary around the Russia-Ukraine war, hoping it will “blow off” on its own.

But after months of Russian attacks on Ukraine, the situation has escalated to “absolutely unthinkable and unprecedented levels,” Vasylenko said.

Mothers desperately trying to flee Ukraine have been writing contact information on their children’s bodies, so they don’t get lost in chaotic crowded spaces, amid gunshots and air raid sirens going off around them.

“The devastation is there just for the whole world to see, and what we are asking is for the whole world to actually start acting,” Vasylenko said.