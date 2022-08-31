(NewsNation) — Airbnb announced Wednesday that it has met its goal of offering free, short-term housing to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, six months after it was first announced.

“Thanks to our hosts for opening your homes to those in need,” CEO Brian Chesky said on Twitter.

Since February, Airbnb said in a statement, more than 48,000 hosts offered temporary stays to refugees in 160 countries and regions around the world. Of those, more than 33,000 hosts have offered free and discounted stays since Feb.28.

Airbnb, Inc., as well as donors to Airbnb.org, funded the stays.

Millions of people have fled Ukraine, or have been displaced following Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.

In an update from Aug. 22, the United Nations said there were 13,477 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 5,587 killed and 7,890 injured.

“To date, refugees fleeing Ukraine have found refuge with Hosts across more than 90 countries and regions, including Germany, Poland, Denmark, Romania, Hungary and Canada,” according to Airbnb.

To do this, Airbnb worked with 40 humanitarian organizations around the world, including HIAS, IOM, Alight and Nova Ukraine. These partners helped book and coordinate stays for refugees.

Airbnb.org received more than $8.4 million in donations from individual donors across 95 countries and regions, according the company’s website.

“Supporting refugees is core to Airbnb.org’s work,” the website said. “Though Airbnb.org reached the goal it set out to house 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine in February, it remains dedicated to working with partners to support refugees from Ukraine and beyond in the months to come.”

Airbnb has coordinated and offered temporary stays to refugees before. Earlier this year, the company said it met its goal of offering housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees.