Russian troops’ targeting of health care in Ukraine has compounded the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country, with doctors lacking supplies and basic safety to treat civilians caught in the middle of a war.

A total of 10 people have died, and 16 were injured, in the last 14 days because of attacks on health care institutions in Ukraine, according to the World Health Organization.

Since the start of the Russian invasion into Ukraine two weeks ago, there have been 13 attacks on health care facilities and two on ambulances. Of these attacks, six have harmed doctors and two have hurt patients.

“WHO strongly condemns attacks on health care facilities and personnel,” the World Health Organization said on Twitter. “Attacks on health care violate international law and endanger lives. Even in times of conflict, we must protect the sanctity & safety of health care, a fundamental human right.

Worsening the problem is the fact that health care supplies are critically low in Ukraine right now. Pharmacies in all cities under attack were reporting running out, humanitarian relief organization Project HOPE said.

According to the World Health Organization, they’ve only been able to get five tons of medical supplies into Kyiv, despite having a 76-ton shipment of trauma and emergency health supplies in waiting.

And sometimes, these medical supplies haven’t been put to good use: the WHO says people are stealing ambulances to use in conflict instead of providing emergency care.

On Monday, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said routine immunization and outbreak control efforts for polio had been suspended in Ukraine, including a nationwide polio immunization campaign to reach the 100,000 children still unprotected in Ukraine.

“WHO is working to urgently develop contingency plans to support Ukraine and prevent further spread of polio caused by the conflict,” said Jasarevic.

In many parts of the country, coronavirus vaccination campaigns have been halted as well. Electricity shortages have affected vaccine stock and surveillance has been disrupted. Only one in three people in Ukraine is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For those in Ukraine living with HIV, the situation is dire as well: There is less than a month’s worth of drugs left for them.

“People living with HIV in Ukraine only have a few weeks of antiretroviral therapy remaining with them, and without continuous access their lives are at risk,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima.

Reuters contributed to this report.