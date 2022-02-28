Ukrainian family reunites at the Medyka border crossing in Poland on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees, depending how long the invasion continues. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

(NewsNation Now) — As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, thousands of Americans say they are running out of options to get safely out of the country.

U.S. officials estimate 20,000 Americans remain in the war-torn country. Maurice ‘Mo’ Creek, an American basketball player who is part of the Ukraine SuperLeague, was one of them.

“This is frustrating,” Creek said. “It’s hard to get a driver to come by and pick me up. I’ve been waiting all day to try to get to the Romanian border, so I can stay in Romania. Been trying to get a flight to wherever I need to go, but it has been tough.”

Creek, a former NCAA standout who played for Indiana University and George Washington University, has played professionally in Ukraine since January and blamed his team for leaving him stranded. He was scheduled to leave Ukraine on Saturday, but the massive explosions and sirens have kept him trapped there.

“I ​​don’t want to go to sleep, not knowing like, something may happen,” Creek said over the weekend.

On Monday, the shooting guard shared an update on his social media, tweeting out “GLORY TO GOD” saying he was traveling out of Ukraine.

Though Creek was able to get out of Ukraine safely, his situation highlights what many Americans still in the country are facing.

President Joe Biden warned Americans on Thursday to leave the country immediately, ahead of a possible invasion. He also said there is no scenario in which he would send troops to rescue Americans.

But groups such as Tampa-based nonprofit Project Dynamo are laser focused on getting people out of Ukraine.

“Project Dynamo is a donor-funded, privately run rescue organization designed to primarily rescue Americans but the reality is everybody,” said co-founder Bryan Stern.

The organization was initially formed to rescue Americans from Afghanistan, but it pivoted to aid in the Ukrainian crisis. Stern said they have helped more than 30 Americans across the border to safety. But he said the challenges are ever-changing.

“The fluidity of it and the newness of it are the two biggest problems,” Stern explained. “And then the resources — you can’t get food, you can’t get gas, you can’t get cash, there’s no credit cards here. You can’t wire any money and then all the ATMs are out of cash, so how do you pay for stuff?”

Here in the U.S., families of those still in Ukraine are anxiously awaiting updates on their loved ones as they watch the conflict play out.