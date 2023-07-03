American POW reflects on Ukraine conflict, Fourth of July

(NewsNation) — Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran held captive by Russian forces after joining the fight in Ukraine, sees parallels between the current conflict and the American Revolutionary War.

“We were a tiny little group of colonies that stood up to a world power that we felt was being a tyrant and right now, that is what Ukraine is doing,” Drueke told Marni Hughes on NewsNation Live Monday.

Those similarities were top of mind for Drueke as he reflected on the values Americans celebrate during the Fourth of July.

“[Ukrainians] really do believe in freedom and democracy and they just want the Russians out of their country,” he said.

The Army veteran served two tours in Iraq before going to Ukraine to take up arms against Vladimir Putin’s forces. He, and another American, Andy Hunyh, were captured by Russian troops in June after their unit took heavy fire in the Kharkiv region.

While in captivity, the two men reportedly endured physical and psychological abuse, including numerous beatings. After 104 days, Drueke and Hunyh were freed in a prisoner exchange brokered by Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Drueke said most of his physical injuries have started to improve after extensive surgeries.

He said his jaw was “completely shattered” from the ordeal.

“We suspect that when they electrocuted me several times with a car battery, that caused the hairline fractures,” Drueke said.

Since returning home to Alabama, Drueke has continued to advocate for Ukraine, talking with high school classes, civic groups and members of Congress about the ongoing conflict.

He’s also calling for additional aid to the country.

“If we give them what they need to win this war, they are going to win this war,” Drueke said. “We just have to make sure we give them what they need.”

It’s been almost 500 days since the conflict began and there’s currently no end in sight.