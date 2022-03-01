Americans donating money, goods to aid Ukraine

(NewsNation Now) — Across America, people are stepping up to help those in Ukraine by donating supplies, money and time.

Some business owners are focusing on relief efforts for Ukrainian citizens while others are working to get soldiers supplies to aid in their survival.

In Denver, one coffee shop is taking a stand. Dazbog Coffee’s co-owner, Leo Yuffa, was 9 years old when he left Russia in the 1970s. The images on TV bring back a time when his family fled an oppressive regime.

“It is heartbreaking to see what Russia is doing to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” he said. “Kids. Grandparents. It’s just heart-wrenching to see it. And we want to do something for those people,” Yuffa said.

The Yuffas named their company Dazbog after a Russian word used to express good fortune. Dazbog Coffee’s owners are now hoping to share some of theirs with the people of Ukraine who need it most.

Next week, profits from some of Dazbog’s coffee sales will go to the Red Cross, helping people devastated by the fighting.

Meanwhile, on the northwest side of Chicago, international delivery company Meest has a transport leaving for Ukraine on Wednesday. The items include combat gear such as helmets and body armor, as well as strong painkillers, tourniquets, walkie-talkies and night vision goggles.

The supplies are being trucked to New Jersey and sent by plane into Poland. Items will then be taken over the border into Ukraine.

NewsNation affiliate KDVR and WGN-TV contributed to this report.