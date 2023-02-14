Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building leaving many people under debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(NewsNation) — American citizens living or traveling in Russia should leave immediately, the State Department warned again Monday, as the country may refuse to acknowledge dual citizenship, or even conscript people in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

“U.S. citizens, including former and current U.S. government and military personnel and private citizens engaged in business who are visiting or residing in Russia, have been interrogated without cause and threatened by Russian officials, and may become victims of harassment, mistreatment, and extortion,” the State Department wrote.

Monday’s advisory was the latest, but not first, time Americans were urged to leave Russia since the country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.

“Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence,” the State Department said this week.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on “Morning in America” Tuesday that, “With Russia, anything’s possible.”

“We saw them last fall conscript 300,000 young men into the service. We’ve seen that their mercenary group, the Wagner group, has gone to prisons and recruited 40,000 convicts to fight in the conflict,” Esper said. “They could draw Americans into this or dual citizens as a means to both get manpower and maybe to kind of poke the United States.”

Because of Russian limitations on travel for embassy personnel, as well as the suspension of operations at U.S. consulates, the U.S. government’s ability to provide services is severely limited.

Not only that, but the advisory also pointed out that American credit and debit cards no longer work in Russia, at the same time that reports are coming out about a cash shortage in Russia.

“I don’t know why anybody would want to be in Russia now anyways,” Esper said. “Given what’s happening in that country, this is in some ways foreseeable. Let’s hope it’s not true, but they are going to have to expand their army, the Russians, and so who knows how broad that net will be.”